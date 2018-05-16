Public Release: 

Is wealth late in life associated with increased dementia risk?

Bottom Line: Wealth in late life, independent of education, appeared to be associated with increased risk for dementia, suggesting that people with fewer financial resources were at higher risk, according to a study of a nationally representative sample of older English adults.

Why The Research Is Interesting: Dementia is a global health care and social challenge. Relatively few studies have used socioeconomic resources other than education to examine dementia risk. This study investigated the association of different socioeconomic markers.

Authors: Dorina Cadar, Ph.D., of University College London, and coauthors

