New technique using computer algorithm, 3D printing shows promise for creating prosthetic nose

Bottom Line: A computer algorithm and 3-D printer created prosthetic noses rated similar to those pictured in photographs, and the technology could be a low-cost option for temporary prostheses or models for reconstructive surgeons.

Why The Research Is Interesting: Having a prosthetic nose built can be expensive for patients who need nasal reconstruction.

Who and When: Five volunteers whose photos were processed by a computer algorithm to a create a nose model printed by a 3-D printer; 36 survey respondents with medical backgrounds who compared the nasal prostheses with photographs of volunteers' noses in a study conducted from August to October 2016

What (Study Measures): Similarity between 3-D printed nose models and photographs of volunteers' noses based on survey responses.

Authors: Christopher J. Rizzi, M.D., University of Maryland Medical System, Baltimore, and coauthors

Results: Nasal prostheses most often closely resembled photographs of human noses.

Study Limitations: Results are interesting but the applicability of the technique in clinical practice is unknown.

Related material: The commentary, "Three-Dimensional Printing of Nasal Prosthetics," by Taha Z. Shipchandler, M.D., Indiana University School of Medicine, Indianapolis, and coauthors is also available on the For The Media website .

For more details and to read the full study, please visit the For The Media website.

(doi:10.1001/jamaoto.2018.0360)

Editor's Note: Please see the article for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, financial disclosures, funding and support, etc.

###