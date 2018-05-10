New technique using computer algorithm, 3D printing shows promise for creating prosthetic nose

Bottom Line: A computer algorithm and 3-D printer created prosthetic noses rated similar to those pictured in photographs, and the technology could be a low-cost option for temporary prostheses or models for reconstructive surgeons.
Why The Research Is Interesting: Having a prosthetic nose built can be expensive for patients who need nasal reconstruction.
Who and When: Five volunteers whose photos were processed by a computer algorithm to a create a nose model printed by a 3-D printer; 36 survey respondents with medical backgrounds who compared the nasal prostheses with photographs of volunteers' noses in a study conducted from August to October 2016
What (Study Measures): Similarity between 3-D printed nose models and photographs of volunteers' noses based on survey responses.
Authors: Christopher J. Rizzi, M.D., University of Maryland Medical System, Baltimore, and coauthors
Results: Nasal prostheses most often closely resembled photographs of human noses.
Study Limitations: Results are interesting but the applicability of the technique in clinical practice is unknown.
Related material: The commentary, "Three-Dimensional Printing of Nasal Prosthetics," by Taha Z. Shipchandler, M.D., Indiana University School of Medicine, Indianapolis, and coauthors is also available on the For The Media website.
For more details and to read the full study, please visit the For The Media website.
(doi:10.1001/jamaoto.2018.0360)
Editor's Note: Please see the article for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, financial disclosures, funding and support, etc.
###
Want to embed a link to this study in your story? Link will be live at the embargo time http://jamanetwork.