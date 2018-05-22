Studies examine effect of testing frequency after treatment, surgery for colorectal cancer

Bottom Line: Two studies and a related editorial examined the effect of more or less frequent follow-up testing after treatment or surgery for colorectal cancer.

Why The Research Is Interesting: Follow-up testing is performed after treatment or surgery for colorectal cancer (CRC). However, it is unclear and the evidence is limited about the effect the frequency of testing has on detection of cancer recurrence or patient survival.

Who:

Henrik T. Sorensen, D.M.Sc., of Aarhus University Hospital, Aarhus, Denmark, and coauthors report on the "Effect of More vs Less Frequent Follow-up Testing on Overall and Colorectal Cancer-Specific Mortality in Patients With Stage II or Ill Colorectal Cancer." In this randomized clinical trial of more than 2,500 patients with colorectal cancer, more frequent follow-up testing with imaging and a blood test compared with less frequent testing didn't make a significant difference in rates of death from any cause or colorectal cancer over five years.

George J. Chang, M.D., M.S., of the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, Houston, and coauthors report on the "Association Between Intensity of Posttreatment Surveillance Testing and Detection of Recurrence in Patients With Colorectal Cancer." In this study of more than 8,500 patients with colorectal cancer, there was no significant association between the frequency of surveillance testing and the time to detection of colorectal cancer recurrence.

Hanna K. Sanoff, M.D., of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, wrote an accompanying editorial, "Best Evidence Supports Annual Surveillance for Resected Colorectal Cancer." In it, Sanoff writes: "Current guidelines should be reevaluated in the context of the data from [these studies], and of the potential harms of more frequent testing including distress, radiation exposure, and patient and societal financial burden. Surveillance that incorporates a more nuanced assessment of cancer biology will ultimately be needed to further improve cure rates for patients with stage II and III colorectal cancer."

(doi:10.1001/jama.2018.5623, Sorensen et al study; doi:10.1001/jama.2018.5816, Chang et al study; doi:10.1001/jama.2018.5817, Sanoff editorial)

