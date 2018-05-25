What is impact of permanent pacemaker implantation after transcatheter aortic valve replacement?

Bottom Line: The need for a patient to have a permanent pacemaker implanted while hospitalized after undergoing a transcatheter aortic valve replacement is a complication associated with worse survival and increased risk of more time spent in the hospital then and in the future.

Why The Research Is Interesting: Transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) is a common treatment for patients with severe narrowing of the aorta. Complications are a concern, in particular TAVR-related conduction disturbances and the need to have a permanent pacemaker implanted. Research on the impact of having a permanent pacemaker implanted has been inconsistent.

Authors: Harindra C. Wijeysundera, M.D., Ph.D., of Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre, Toronto, Canada, and coauthors

(doi:10.1001/jamnetworkopen.2018.0088)

