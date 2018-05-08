Influence of technology acquisition on organizational performance studied in Iran

The institutions that partook in the project are Allameh Tabataba'i University, Payame Noor University, Plekhanov Russian University of Economics, Financial University, and Kazan Federal University. A paper called "The Impact of Technology Acquisition & Exploitation on Organizational Innovation and Organizational Performance in Knowledge-Intensive Organizations" appeared in Eurasia Journal of Mathematics, Science and Technology Education.

Co-author, Associate Professor Tatyana Baklashova explains, "The interest to the problem of technology use and its influence on organizational innovation and efficiency of knowledge-intensive organizations derived from one our areas of interest - management education in Russia and abroad."

"As a result, we shed light on dependencies and mutual influences among technology acquisition and use, organizational innovations, organizational training, and performance."

80 international companies from Iran were selected, and 320 respondents in key managerial positions were questioned. As the researchers found out, acquisition and use of technological innovations is a positive influence on organizational efficiency.

