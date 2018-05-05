Survey finds many adolescents are not talking to their doctors and parents about sex

New study assesses the rate at which adolescents discuss sex with their parents and primary care providers, and the frequency at which they receive screening for sexually transmitted infections

TORONTO, May 5, 2018 - Nearly half of adolescents (45 percent) reported that they were not routinely asked about sex by their primary care providers (PCPs) and only 13 percent were offered sexually transmitted infection (STI) screening, according to results of a new survey being presented at the Pediatric Academic Societies (PAS) 2018 Meeting. The survey also found that 90 percent of parents reported that they talk to their adolescents about sex but only 39 percent of adolescents reported the same.

The objective of the survey was to assess the rate at which adolescents discuss sex with their parents and PCPs and the frequency at which they receive screening for STIs. In this study, 582 adolescents, aged 13-17, and 516 parents of adolescents attending the 2017 Minnesota State Fair were surveyed.

Adolescents were asked whether they had seen a PCP in the past year, if they were asked about sexual activity and/or offered STI screening, and whether they discuss sex with parents. Parents were queried about their knowledge of discussions had by their child's PCP as well as discussions they personally have had with their adolescent about sex. Frequencies, Chi-square analyses and logistic regression were used to evaluate the variables.

"Teens and young adults account for more STIs than all other ages combined," said Dr. Kari Schneider, one of the authors of the study. "Pediatricians and parents play a vital role in discussing STIs and safer sex practices with adolescents."

Additional findings include:

Increased age was associated with greater likelihood of being asked about sex or offered STI testing.

Females were more likely to be asked about sex.

White adolescents were less likely than other ethnicities to be offered testing.

Regarding PCP/adolescent discussion of sexual activity, 49 percent of parents indicated awareness that such discussions occurred while 24 percent did not know.

Twenty-five percent of parents felt that PCPs should not discuss sex.

A female parent was more likely to discuss sex.

Parents were less likely to report discussing sex if the teen was younger or if the parent's ethnicity was anything other than white.

Dr. Brinda Desai will present findings from the study, "Let's Talk about Sex: Do Adolescents' Parents and Primary Care Physicians Talk to Them About Sex?" during the PAS 2018 Meeting on Sunday, May 6 at 5:45 p.m. EDT. Reporters interested in an interview with Dr. Desai should contact PAS2018@piercom.com.

Please note: Only the abstract is being presented at the meeting. In some cases, the researcher may have additional data to share with media.

The PAS 2018 Meeting, taking place in Toronto on May 5-8, 2018, brings together thousands of pediatric scientists and other health care providers to improve the health and well-being of children worldwide. For more information about the PAS 2018 Meeting, please visit http://www. pas-meeting. org .

###

About The Pediatric Academic Societies (PAS) Meeting

The Pediatric Academic Societies (PAS) Meeting brings together thousands of pediatricians and other health care providers united by a common mission: improve the health and well-being of children worldwide. This international gathering includes researchers, academics, as well as clinical care providers and community practitioners. Presentations cover issues of interest to generalists as well as topics critical to a wide array of specialty and sub-specialty areas. The PAS Meeting is produced through a partnership of four pediatric organizations that are leaders in the advancement of pediatric research and child advocacy: American Pediatric Society, Society for Pediatric Research, Academic Pediatric Association and American Academy of Pediatrics. For more information, please visit http://www. pas-meeting. org . Follow us on Twitter @PASMeeting and #PAS2018, or like us on Facebook.

PAS Media Contact:

(214) 217-7300

PAS2018@piercom.com

PAS Press Office (May 5-8, 2018):

(832) 371-6239

Abstract: Let's Talk About Sex: Do Adolescents' Parents and Primary Care Physicians Talk to Them About Sex?

Background: Teens/young adults account for more sexually transmitted infections (STIs) than all other ages combined. Primary care provider (PCP) visits are opportunities to provide health care services to treat and prevent STIs. Similarly, parent-adolescent communication has been shown to protect against teen sexual risk-taking behavior.

Objective: Assess the rate at which adolescents discuss sex with their parents and PCPs and frequency at which they receive screening for sexually transmitted infections.

Design/Methods: Adolescents, aged 13-17, and parents of adolescents attending the 2017 Minnesota State Fair were invited to complete an 18-question survey. Adolescents were queried whether they had seen a PCP in the past year, if they were asked about sexual activity and/or offered STI screening, and whether they discuss sex with parents. Parents were queried about their knowledge of discussions had by their child's PCP as well as discussions they personally have had with their adolescent about sex. Frequencies, Chi-square analyses, and logistic regression were used to evaluate the variables.

Results: 582 adolescents and 516 parents were surveyed. The majority (90%) of adolescents had been seen in the past year by PCP - 55% of these were asked about sex and 13% were offered STI testing. Increased age was associated with greater likelihood of being asked about sex (OR 6.8, p<0.0001) or offered STI testing (OR 9.8, p=0.008). Females were also more likely to be asked about sex (OR 1.9, p=0.003). White adolescents were less likely than other ethnicities to be offered testing (OR 4.0, p=0.036). Regarding PCP/adolescent discussion of sexual activity, 49% of parents indicated awareness that such discussions occurred while 24% did not know. Twenty-five percent of parents felt that PCPs should not discuss sex. 90% of parents reported that they discuss sex with their adolescent while only 39% of adolescents reported the same. A female parent was more likely to discuss sex (OR 2.8, p=0.002). Parents were less likely to report discussing sex if the teen was younger (OR 0.3, p=0.035) or if parent's ethnicity was anything other than white (OR 0.33, p=0.014).

Conclusion(s): Nearly half of adolescents reported that they were not routinely asked about sex by their PCPs and few were offered STI screening. Parents report discussing sex with their teens but this is not supported by adolescent report. Further work is needed to increase the frequency of sexual history taking by PCPs and educating parents on the importance of these discussions.

Authors: Brinda Desai, Joanna Ekstrom, Rachel Cafferty, Meghan Fanta, Shane McWhirter, Danielle Quallich, William Sveen, Erin Gutowski, James Gray, Daniel Nerheim, Cynthia Davey, Kari Schneider