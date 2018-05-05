Study shows barriers exist for Texas adolescents seeking emergency contraception

TORONTO, May 5, 2018 - Barriers exist for Texas adolescents seeking emergency contraception, according to findings from a new study being presented at the Pediatric Academic Societies (PAS) 2018 Meeting. The study evaluated the availability of levonorgestrel (LNG) 1.5mg oral tablet, also known as the morning-after pill, in Texas and assessed knowledge of pharmacy staff about this medication.

In the U.S., emergency contraception in the form of LNG has been available over-the-counter for over 10 years and without an age limit for five years. Yet, the study found that almost half (46.5 percent) of over 700 pharmacies surveyed in Texas have an age requirement for purchase and over 50 percent require some type of consultation prior to purchase, though statewide pharmacy staff knowledge about effective use of the medication was inadequate. Results from the study indicate that most pharmacy staff would not be able to provide appropriate drug counseling.

"Texas has the fifth highest rate of teen pregnancy and the highest rate of repeat teen pregnancy in the U.S., but comprehensive sex education and contraception services are not readily available to all adolescents across the state, thus emergency contraception is often used as a substitute for more effective contraceptive methods," said Dr. Maria Monge, one of the authors of the study.

"As Texas faces ongoing challenges in improving maternal health outcomes and decreasing teen pregnancy rates, removing barriers so that adolescents may more easily access over-the-counter emergency contraception is an important piece of this puzzle that deserves additional attention."

Dr. Monge will present findings from the study, "Barriers to Obtaining and Effectively Using Emergency Contraception in Texas Adolescents," during the PAS 2018 Meeting on Monday, May 7 at 10:30 a.m. EDT. Reporters interested in an interview with Dr. Monge should contact PAS2018@piercom.com.

Please note: Only the abstract is being presented at the meeting. In some cases, the researcher may have additional data to share with media.

The PAS 2018 Meeting, taking place in Toronto on May 5-8, 2018, brings together thousands of pediatric scientists and other health care providers to improve the health and well-being of children worldwide. For more information about the PAS 2018 Meeting, please visit http://www. pas-meeting. org .

###

About The Pediatric Academic Societies (PAS) Meeting

The Pediatric Academic Societies (PAS) Meeting brings together thousands of pediatricians and other health care providers united by a common mission: improve the health and well-being of children worldwide. This international gathering includes researchers, academics, as well as clinical care providers and community practitioners. Presentations cover issues of interest to generalists as well as topics critical to a wide array of specialty and sub-specialty areas. The PAS Meeting is produced through a partnership of four pediatric organizations that are leaders in the advancement of pediatric research and child advocacy: American Pediatric Society, Society for Pediatric Research, Academic Pediatric Association and American Academy of Pediatrics. For more information, please visit http://www. pas-meeting. org . Follow us on Twitter @PASMeeting and #PAS2018, or like us on Facebook.

PAS Media Contact:

(214) 217-7300

PAS2018@piercom.com

PAS Press Office (May 5-8, 2018):

(832) 371-6239

Abstract: Barriers to Obtaining and Effectively Using Emergency Contraception in Texas Adolescents

Background: In the U.S., emergency contraception (EC) in the form of levonorgestrel (LNG) 1.5mg oral tablet has been available over-the-counter (OTC) for over 10 years and without an age limit for five years. Texas has the fifth highest teen pregnancy rate and the highest rate of repeat teen pregnancy in the U.S. Access to contraceptive services for these adolescents can be challenging, resulting in OTC EC being an invaluable resource for pregnancy prevention. This study evaluated LNG EC availability in Texas and assessed knowledge of pharmacy staff about this medication.

Design/Methods: Texas pharmacies were divided into 6 geographic regions and 25% of pharmacies in each region were randomly selected for inclusion. Each pharmacy was contacted by phone, and verbal consent for participation was obtained before asking 3 questions about EC availability and 3 questions about pharmacy staff knowledge. Data were recorded and stored using RedCap and were de-identified except for zip codes. A Chi-square test of independence was performed to see if EC availability, age requirement for purchase, or pharmacy staff knowledge varied by region or county population.

Results: Of the 1203 pharmacies that were contacted, 771 pharmacy employees (97% pharmacists or pharmacy techs) verbally consented to participate and answered at least 1 question about EC. LNG EC was available in 76.1% of pharmacies; 6.3% required a prescription to obtain LNG EC. The availability of EC did not vary significantly by geographic regions (p=0.33) or county population (p=0.60). Almost half (46.5%) of pharmacies with EC available reported an age requirement for purchase, and this did not vary by region (p=0.227). Over half (51.8%) required consultation with pharmacy staff to obtain EC. Only 10% of pharmacy staff members recognized that there may be a weight limitation with use of LNG EC. Only 1% knew that the medication could be used up to 120 hours after unprotected intercourse.

Conclusion(s): Despite OTC status without age requirement, barriers exist for Texas adolescents seeking LNG EC. These include limited availability of LNG EC and pharmacies requiring a prescription and/or maintaining an age minimum for purchase of the medication. Over 50% of the pharmacies required consultation prior to an adolescent obtaining EC. However, results from this study indicate that most pharmacy staff would not be able to provide appropriate drug counseling. While preliminary, results of this study reveal a need to proactively educate patients and pharmacy staff regarding LNG EC.

Authors: Maria C. Monge, Miranda Loh, Cameron Goff, Alec LaPlace, Viet Nguyen, Abigail Onwunali, Rajvi Patel