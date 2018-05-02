Findings of game-changing EMS airway study to be presented at SAEM18

DES PLAINES, IL--Endotracheal intubation (ETI) is the most common advanced airway technique used in the resuscitation of out-of-hospital cardiac arrest (OHCA), but Supraglottic airway devices such as the King Laryngeal Tube (LT) offer simpler airway management alternatives. Which is associated with better clinical outcomes? During a Plenary Session to be held May 16, on opening day of SAEM18 in Indianapolis, Dr. Henry E. Wang, professor and vice chair for research at the University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston, will present the findings of his multicenter, pragmatic clinical trial comparing the effectiveness of initial LT insertion versus initial ETI upon outcomes in adult OHCA. EMS educator and consultant, William F. Toon, EdD, NRP, formerly the EMS training manager for the Loudoun County (Va.) Fire, Rescue, and Emergency Management, had this to say about the presentation:

"It is very exciting to know that one of the plenary presentations at SAEM18 will be 'Laryngeal Tube vs. Endotracheal Intubation in Adult Out-of-Hospital Cardiac Arrest: The Resuscitation Outcomes Consortium Pragmatic Airway Resuscitation Trial.' The results of this study will help answer an important question regarding EMS airway management for out-of-hospital cardiac arrest patients. This study is a game changer and will have national and international impact."

SAEM's annual meeting--the largest forum for the presentation of original education and research in academic emergency medicine-- will be held May 15-18, 2018 at the JW Marriott Downtown Indianapolis.

