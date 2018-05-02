Society for Academic Emergency Medicine announces Annual Meeting plenary speakers

DES PLAINES, IL-- Emergency medicine academicians in six plenary presentations will explore a variety of subjects related to the practice of emergency medicine during a special plenary session to be held on the opening day of SAEM18--the annual meeting for the Society for Academic Emergency Medicine (SAEM) and the largest forum for the presentation of original education and research in academic emergency medicine.

The Plenary Session, which includes the top six abstracts as selected by the SAEM18 Program Committee, is traditionally a highlight of the annual meeting program and will take place on Wednesday, May 16, from 10:15 AM-Noon, in the White River Ballroom E & F: First Floor at the JW Marriott Indianapolis Downtown.

"We are delighted to announce our seven plenary abstracts, representing a broad diversity of research in emergency medicine. These abstracts were chosen as the best among hundreds of submissions and we look forward to presenting them at the SAEM annual meeting in Indianapolis," said Danny Pallin, MD, MPH, SAEM18 Program Committee Chair.

PLENARY SESSIONS AND SPEAKERS:

10:15 am - 10:28 am

Henry Wang, MD, MS, University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston

Laryngeal Tube vs Endotracheal Intubation in Adult Out-of-Hospital Cardiac Arrest: The Resuscitation Outcomes Consortium Pragmatic Airway

10:30 am - 10:43 am

David Zheng, Massachusetts General Hospital

Socioeconomic Status and Bronchiolitis Severity Among Hospitalized Infants

10:45 am - 10:58 am

Lauren Klein, MD, MS, Hennepin County Medical Center/Minneapolis Medical Research Foundation

Intramuscular Midazolam, Olanzapine, Ziprasidone, or Haloperidol for Treating Acute Agitation in the Emergency Department

11:00 am - 11:13 am

Shaw Natsui, MD, MPA, University of California Los Angeles

Assessing Emergency Department Guideline Concordance and Outcomes After Outpatient Cardiac Stress Testing

11:15 am - 11:28 am

Wesley Self, MD, MPH, Vanderbilt University Medical Center

Balanced Crystalloids vs Saline for Intravenous Fluid Therapy: Results of Two Pragmatic Trials

11:30 am - 11:43 am

Venkatesh Thiruganasambandamoorthy, MD, MSc, University of Ottawa

Prospective Multicenter Validation of the Canadian Syncope Risk Score

11:45 am - 11:58 am

Brian Driver, MD, Hennepin County Medical Center

Bougie Use in Emergency Airway Management: A Randomized Trial of 757 Patients

###

All abstract findings are embargoed until date and time of delivery. SAEM18 will be held May 15-18, 2018 at the JW Marriott Indianapolis Downtown. Reporters and others can follow key developments on the SAEM18 website, on the SAEM Facebook page, or @SAEMonline, #SAEM18. To obtain press credentials to attend the plenary presentations, contact Stacey Roseen, SAEM Director of Communications and Publications, at sroseen@saem.org.

The Society for Academic Emergency Medicine (SAEM) is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization dedicated to the improvement of care of the acutely ill and injured patient by leading the advancement of academic emergency medicine through education and research, advocacy, and professional development. To learn more, visit saem.org.