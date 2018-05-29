E. coli infection induces delirium in aging rats

Activation of the immune system by an infection may temporarily disrupt formation of long-term memories in healthy, aging rats by reducing levels of a protein required for brain cells to make new connections, suggests new research published in eNeuro.

Cognitive decline in old age is thought to be gradual, as in Alzheimer's disease. However, an abrupt or more rapid deterioration of brain function called delirium is also common in aging, but much less studied. Although most individuals will recover from periods of delirium, these episodes, which can be triggered by an exaggerated immune response, may increase risk of dementia.

Susan Patterson and colleagues previously found that 24-month-old rats infected with the bacteria Escherichia coli have a prolonged immune response and memory impairments compared to 3-month-old rats. The researchers have now extended these findings to show that the immune response in older rats persists for eight to 14 days and is associated with reduced levels of brain-derived neurotrophic factor (BDNF), a protein that enables the hippocampus to create long-term memory. The rodent model of delirium described in this study could inform future research to understand how surgery, infection, and injury -- factors that activate the immune system -- affect cognitive function in elderly humans.

###

Article: Aging and an immune challenge interact to produce prolonged, but not permanent reductions in hippocampal L-LTP and mBDNF in a rodent model with features of delirium

DOI: https:/ / doi. org/ 10. 1523/ ENEURO. 0009-18-2018

Corresponding author: Susan Patterson (Temple University, Philadelphia, PA, USA), susan.patterson@temple.edu

About eNeuro

eNeuro, the Society for Neuroscience's open-access journal launched in 2014, publishes rigorous neuroscience research with double-blind peer review that masks the identity of both the authors and reviewers, minimizing the potential for implicit biases. eNeuro is distinguished by a broader scope and balanced perspective achieved by publishing negative results, failure to replicate or replication studies. New research, computational neuroscience, theories and methods are also published.

About The Society for Neuroscience

The Society for Neuroscience is the world's largest organization of scientists and physicians devoted to understanding the brain and nervous system. The nonprofit organization, founded in 1969, now has nearly 37,000 members in more than 90 countries and over 130 chapters worldwide.