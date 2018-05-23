Predicting relapses in patients with autoimmune vascular disease

Patients with an autoimmune disorder called antineutrophil cytoplasmic antibody-associated vasculitis produce antibodies that damage blood vessels in the body. In some cases, patients' antibodies target a protein called myeloperoxidase. New research published in Arthritis & Rheumatology indicates that for patients in remission, reappearance of antibodies against myeloperoxidase is a sign that patients will experience a relapse of their disease.

The findings suggest that patients should undergo routine monitoring of antibodies against myeloperoxidase.

"Our results could be helpful in daily clinical practice related to antineutrophil cytoplasmic antibody-associated vasculitis," said co-author Dr. Ken-Ei Sada, of Okayama University Graduate School of Medicine, Dentistry and Pharmaceutical Sciences, in Japan.

