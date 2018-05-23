Study examines treatment options for women with recurrent ovarian cancer

New research indicates that for women with advanced epithelial ovarian cancer whose cancer has relapsed after surgery, a second surgery is worth considering. The population-based registry study confirms the results suggested by a recent randomized trial.

In the Acta Obstetricia et Gynecologica Scandinavica study, secondary surgery delayed a new recurrence for 2 years and resulted in at least 6 years median overall survival.

"Treatment for ovarian cancer is centralized to only a few hospitals in Norway. The favourable results may encourage other countries to adopt this model in order to treat more patients with secondary surgery at first recurrence," said lead author Dr. Witold Szczesny, of the Cancer Registry of Norway.

