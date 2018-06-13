CVIA special issue on adult congenital heart disease

The new journal Cardiovascular Innovations and Applications (CVIA) has just published the first issue of Volume 3. This is a Special Issue on Adult Congenital Heart Disease with Guest Editor Diego Moguillansky of the University of Florida Medical School. It includes major review articles from leading authors in the US and China and is an important contribution to ongoing research in this area.
Papers in the Special Issue are as follows:
Ali Ataya, Julian Chung, Jessica Cope and Hassan Alnuaimat
Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Medical Management of the Adult Patient with Congenital Heart Disease
C. Richard Conti and Robert Hamburger
The Pulmonary Hypertension Story
Karl M. Reyes, Eric I-Hun Jeng, Susan Cooke, David Hall and Mark S. Bleiweis
The Surgical Management of Ebstein Anomaly
Ali N. Zaidi and W. Aaron Kay
Evaluation of Left Ventricular Systolic Function after Pulmonary Valve Replacement Using Cardiovascular Magnetic Resonance Imaging
Kathryn Patrick and Arwa Saidi
Pregnancy in Congenital Heart Disease: A Review for the General Cardiologist
Jerold S. Shinbane and Philip M. Chang
Atrial Arrhythmias Including Atrial Fibrillation in Congenital Heart Disease: Mechanisms, Substrate Identification and Interventional Approaches
Michael R. Kaufmann, Matthew S. McKillop, Thomas A. Burkart, Mark Panna, William M. Miles and C. Richard Conti
His Bundle Pacing: Rebirth of an Important Technique for Pacing the Intrinsic Conduction System
Dipankar Gupta, Jana Reid, Diego Moguillansky, Renata Shih, Mark S. Bleiweis, Frederick J. Fricker and Biagio A. Pietra
Heart Transplantation for Adult Congenital Heart Disease: Overview and Special Considerations
Angeline D. Opina and Wayne J. Franklin
D-Transposition of the Great Arteries: A New Era in Cardiology
C. Richard Conti and John W. Petersen
The Adult Ventricular Septum; A Unique Portion of the Left and Right Ventricle
Jong Mi Ko and Ari M. Cedars
Depression in Adults with Congenital Heart Disease: Prevalence, Prognosis, and Intervention
Ahmed Kheiwa, Anushree Agarwal and Anitha John
The Fontan Circulation: Contemporary Review of Ongoing Challenges and Management Strategies
LETTER TO THE EDITOR
Yanwei Xing, Hector Barajas-Martinez and Dan Hu
Traditional Chinese Medicine Is Widely Used for Cardiovascular Disease
