CVIA special issue on adult congenital heart disease

The new journal Cardiovascular Innovations and Applications (CVIA) has just published the first issue of Volume 3. This is a Special Issue on Adult Congenital Heart Disease with Guest Editor Diego Moguillansky of the University of Florida Medical School. It includes major review articles from leading authors in the US and China and is an important contribution to ongoing research in this area.

Papers in the Special Issue are as follows:

Ali Ataya, Julian Chung, Jessica Cope and Hassan Alnuaimat

Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Medical Management of the Adult Patient with Congenital Heart Disease

C. Richard Conti and Robert Hamburger

The Pulmonary Hypertension Story

Karl M. Reyes, Eric I-Hun Jeng, Susan Cooke, David Hall and Mark S. Bleiweis

The Surgical Management of Ebstein Anomaly

Ali N. Zaidi and W. Aaron Kay

Evaluation of Left Ventricular Systolic Function after Pulmonary Valve Replacement Using Cardiovascular Magnetic Resonance Imaging

Kathryn Patrick and Arwa Saidi

Pregnancy in Congenital Heart Disease: A Review for the General Cardiologist

Jerold S. Shinbane and Philip M. Chang

Atrial Arrhythmias Including Atrial Fibrillation in Congenital Heart Disease: Mechanisms, Substrate Identification and Interventional Approaches

Michael R. Kaufmann, Matthew S. McKillop, Thomas A. Burkart, Mark Panna, William M. Miles and C. Richard Conti

His Bundle Pacing: Rebirth of an Important Technique for Pacing the Intrinsic Conduction System

Dipankar Gupta, Jana Reid, Diego Moguillansky, Renata Shih, Mark S. Bleiweis, Frederick J. Fricker and Biagio A. Pietra

Heart Transplantation for Adult Congenital Heart Disease: Overview and Special Considerations

Angeline D. Opina and Wayne J. Franklin

D-Transposition of the Great Arteries: A New Era in Cardiology

C. Richard Conti and John W. Petersen

The Adult Ventricular Septum; A Unique Portion of the Left and Right Ventricle

Jong Mi Ko and Ari M. Cedars

Depression in Adults with Congenital Heart Disease: Prevalence, Prognosis, and Intervention

Ahmed Kheiwa, Anushree Agarwal and Anitha John

The Fontan Circulation: Contemporary Review of Ongoing Challenges and Management Strategies

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Yanwei Xing, Hector Barajas-Martinez and Dan Hu

Traditional Chinese Medicine Is Widely Used for Cardiovascular Disease