Family Medicine and Community Health Journal volume 6, issue number two publishes

Beijing, May 31, 2018: The May 2018 issue includes four original research articles, a reflection article, a China Focus article and a Letter to the Editor addressing various topics in family medicine in both China and internationally.

The first featured article in this issue is an original research article entitled "Geographic and health system correlates of interprofessional oral health practice" by authors Sean G. Boynes, Abigail Lauer and Amy Martin. Caries activity is one of the most common diseases of childhood, and prevention/intervention by primary care teams can positively impact patient results. This analysis examined unknown correlates of oral health prevention and intervention at geographic, organizational, and system levels relating to the impact of referral mechanisms and systems as well as health information technology on fluoride varnish administration and risk-based oral evaluations.

The second featured article is a reflection article entitled "The role of the teaching practice in undergraduate education - A British perspective" by Patricia Houlston. This article describes and reflects on the role of the teaching practice in undergraduate education on the basis of the author's experience in the United Kingdom. Recognizing that China is addressing the huge task of developing a general practice workforce in an unprecedented short time, I hope that sharing these ideas will be helpful. General practitioners are well able to teach the basics of medicine. However, their real strengths come when they are focusing on key consulting skills needed for general practice, developing reflective lifelong learners, and cultivating good attitudes. The practice is also able to demonstrate preventive medicine, chronic disease management, and multidisciplinary care. By providing exposure to general practice at this early stage in a medical career, the teaching practice will hopefully inspire and attract the general practice workforce of the future.

The third featured article is a China Focus article entitled "Impacts from the implementation of a Novel Clinical Pharmacist Training Program in Changsha, Hunan Province, China by Ping Xu, Da Xiong Xiang, Andrew J. Cave and Hoan Linh Banh. This is the first clinical pharmacy train-the-trainer program in China in collaboration with a university in Canada teaching clinical pharmacists how to provide direct patient care and to conduct clinical research. The program was well accepted by the hospital staff and administration. As a result of the changes implemented, the hospital was ranked as having the third best clinical pharmacy department in China.

###

Other articles published in the issue include:

Original Research

Prevalence of risk factors for noncommunicable diseases among rural women in Yemen Gawad M.A. Alwabr

Cross-sectional analysis of obesity and high blood pressure among undergraduate students of a University Medical College in South India

Sravan Kumar Chenji, Chythra R. Rao, Saranya Sivanesan, Veena Kamath, Asha Kamath

Genetic screening for quality-of-life improvement and post-genetic testing consideration in Saudi Arabia

Faten Dhawi, Faisal Shehab Alotaibi

Letter to the Editor

Has Mayaro virus always existed or is it new?

Juan Vargas

FMCH is available on the IngentaConnect platform and at Family Medicine and Community Health. Submissions may be made using ScholarOne Manuscripts. There are no author submission or article processing fees. FMCH is indexed in the ESCI, EBSCO, OCLC, Primo Central (Ex Libris), Scopus, Sherpa Romeo, Ulrichsweb, DOAJ, WPRIM, NISC (National Information Services Corporation) and Index Copernicus Databases. Follow FMCH on Twitter @FMCHJournal; or Facebook. http://www. ingentaconnect. com/ content/ cscript/ fmch/ 2016/ 00000004/ 00000004

Full bibliographic information

Volume 6, Number 2

Family Medicine and Community Health

ISSN 2305-6983 (Print); ISSN: 2009-8774 (Online)