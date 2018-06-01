Impacts from implementation of novel clinical pharmacist training program Changsha, China

Impacts from the implementation of a Novel Clinical Pharmacist Training Program in Changsha, Hunan Province, China

In the current issue of Family Medicine and Community Health (Volume 6, Number 2, 2018, pp. 89-92(4); DOI: https:/ / doi. org/ 10. 15212/ FMCH. 2017. 0142 , researchers Ping Xu and Da Xiong Xiang, of The Second Xiangya Hospital of Central South University, Changsha, Hunan, China, along with colleagues Andrew J. Cave and Hoan Linh Banh from the Faculty of Medicine and Dentistry, University of Alberta, Edmonton, Alberta, Canada describe the first clinical pharmacy train-the-trainer program in China in collaboration with a Canadian university - the University of Alberta, Edmonton, Alberta.

The Ministry of Health and Family Planning of the People's Republic of China has issued a mandate to all hospitals to implement clinical pharmacy services by 2020. Implementation of clinical pharmacy services to provide pharmaceutical care is a priority. The Second Xiangya Hospital of Central South University (SXHCSU) in collaboration with the University of Alberta has implemented a structured train-the-trainer program to train pharmacists to provide direct patient care in collaboration with physicians, to teach/mentor other pharmacists and students from Hunan province, and to conduct clinical pharmacy research.

Following the train-the-trainer program, pharmacists at SXHCSU are now providing comprehensive pharmaceutical care to all patients. The pharmacy clinical leader has developed and implemented a structured training program for clinical pharmacists. The clinical pharmacists are also conducting clinical pharmacy-related research. In October 2016 the Ministry of Health ranked SXHCSU as having the third best hospital pharmacy in China due to the outcomes of the training collaboration with the University of Alberta.

