The adult ventricular septum; a unique portion of the left and right ventricle

In the current issue of Cardiovascular Innovations and Applications (Volume3, Number 1, 2018, pp. pp. 93-95(3); DOI: 10.15212/CVIA.2017.0023, C. Richard Conti and John W. Petersen from the University of Florida Medical School, Gainesville, FL, USA consider the adult ventricular septum.

The ventricular septum is a unique structure that contributes to the performance of both the right and left ventricles. Advanced imaging techniques, such as speckle tracking echo or cardiac MRI derived strain imaging, allow quantification of the mechanical patterns of ventricular contraction in patients with various disease.

The authors feel it will be important for future studies to measure longitudinal, radial, and circumferential strain in the layers of the ventricular septum (left side and right side) to determine if right side contractile defects correlate with left side contractile defects in various pathologies and to determine if deficits in contraction of the ventricular septum provide stronger prediction of adverse CV events as compared to deficits in the other walls of the RV and LV, e.g. lateral walls.

