Are antibiotics overused in treatment of outpatient acute respiratory infections?

Bottom Line: Antibiotics are most commonly prescribed for acute respiratory infections, although most of these infections are caused by viruses for which antibiotics aren't effective. A new study found that among almost 15,000 outpatients with acute respiratory infections during flu seasons, 41 percent of outpatients were prescribed antibiotics and 41 percent of them had diagnoses for which antibiotics weren't indicated. The results suggest antibiotic overuse remains widespread in the treatment of outpatient acute respiratory infections.

Authors: Fiona P. Havers, M.D., of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Atlanta, Georgia, and coauthors

To Learn More: The full study is available on the For The Media website.

(doi:10.1001/jamanetworkopen.2018.0243)

Editor's Note: The article contains conflict of interest and funding support disclosures. Please see the article for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, financial disclosures, funding and support, etc.

###