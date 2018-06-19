Article examines guideline for glycemic control in adults with type 2 diabetes

Bottom Line: A JAMA Clinical Guidelines Synopsis article examines the American College of Physicians' (ACP's) 2018 guidance statement on HbA 1c goals in nonpregnant adults with type 2 diabetes, including the possible effect of a recommended HbA 1c level between 7 percent and 8 percent for most patients with type 2 diabetes, a range that is higher than other guidelines.

Authors: Elizabeth L. Tung, M.D., M.S., University of Chicago, and coauthors

(doi:10.1001/jama.2018.6798)

