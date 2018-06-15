Access to investigational medicines for terminally ill through expanded access programs

Bottom Line: A new study identified investigational medicines made available through expanded access programs for patients with life-threatening illnesses prior to approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to assess the timing and duration of investigational drug availability.

Authors: Joseph S. Ross, M.D., M.H.S., of Yale University School of Medicine, New Haven, Connecticut, and coauthors

(doi:10.1001/jamanetworkopen.2018.0283)

