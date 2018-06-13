Metabolic effects of antipsychotic medications in youths

Bottom Line: Increases in body fat and decreases in insulin sensitivity were observed in youths with disruptive behavior disorders who were treated for the first time with antipsychotic medications during a 12-week randomized clinical trial.

Why The Research Is Interesting: Treatment with antipsychotic medications has been associated with risks of weight gain, type 2 diabetes and related conditions. Antipsychotic medications are commonly prescribed off-label for children with attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and disruptive behavior disorders.

Who and When: 144 youths (ages 6 to 18) with distruptive behavior disorders (almost 56 percent had a primary diagnosis of ADHD with irritability and aggression that was insufficiently responsive to prior therapy) from the St. Louis metropolitan area; participants were enrolled in the trial from 2006-2010

What (Study Interventions and Outcomes): 12 weeks of treatment with oral aripiprazole (49 younths), olanzapine (46 youths) or risperidone (49 youths) (interventions); percentage total body fat and insulin sensitivity in muscle (primary outcomes), plus abdominal fat and other insulin sensitivity measures (secondary outcomes)

How (Study Design): This was a randomized clinical trial (RCT). RCTs allow the strongest inferences to be made about the true effect of an intervention. However, not all RCT results can be replicated in real-world settings because patient characteristics or other variables may differ from those studied in the RCT.

Authors: John W. Newcomer, M.D., of Florida Atlantic University, Boca Raton, Florida, Ginger E. Nicol, M.D., of Washington University in St. Louis, and coauthors

Study Limitations: The 12-week trial was shorter than the long-term treatment many patients receive; there was no placebo group for ethical and feasibility reasons

(doi:10.1001/ jamapsychiatry.2018.1088)

