Missed opportunities for HIV testing

Bottom Line: The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends at least annual testing for people at high risk for human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), including men who have sex with men and people who inject drugs. A new study from the CDC estimates substantial numbers of people infected with HIV, but unaware of their infection, weren't offered HIV testing by clinicians they've recently seen.

Authors: Cyprian Wejnert, Ph.D., U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Atlanta, and coauthors

