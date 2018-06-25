Medicare patients less likely to die in a hospital

Bottom Line: Where are Medicare patients most likely to die? A new study found that from 2000 to 2015 there was a decline in deaths in an acute-care hospital and an increase in deaths in a home or other community setting such as an assisted-living facility. In addition, since 2009 there was a reduction in patients dying within three days of a transition in health care; ICU use in the last month of life has stabilized.

Authors: Joan M. Teno, M.D., M.S., Oregon Health & Science University, Portland, and coauthors

(doi:10.1001/jama.2018.8981)

Editor's Note: This study is being presented at AcademyHealth's Annual Research Meeting. Please see the article for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, financial disclosures, funding and support, etc.

