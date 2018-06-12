NIH initiative aims to tackle opioid misuse, addiction, enhance pain management

Bottom Line: In the JAMA Viewpoint, "Helping to End Addiction Over the Long-Term: The Research Plan for the NIH HEAL Initiative," National Institutes of Health Director Francis S. Collins, M.D., Ph.D., and coauthors discuss an interdisciplinary program aimed at advancing addiction and pain research in the United States to improve treatments for opioid misuse and addiction and to enhance pain management.

###

To Learn More: The full article is available on the For The Media website.

(doi:10.1001/jama.2018.8826)