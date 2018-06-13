Study looks at differences between African-Americans, whites in statin therapy

Bottom Line: African American patients were less likely to receive guideline-appropriate statin therapy than white patients and the difference can be explained by a combination of demographic and clinical characteristics, socioeconomic status, patient beliefs and clinician factors.

Why The Research Is Interesting: African American individuals are at higher risk of hardening and narrowing of the arteries than white individuals, although reasons for this difference are unknown.

Who and When: 5,689 patients in a nationwide registry who were eligible for statin therapy and who have, or are at high risk for, atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease.

What (Study Measures and Outcomes): Use and dosing of statin therapy according to the 2013 American College of Cardiology/American Heart Association guideline by race (African American or white)

How (Study Design): This was a registry-based study.

Authors: Michael G. Nanna, M.D., Duke University Medical Center, Durham, North Carolina, and coauthors

Results: African Americans patients were slightly less likely than white individuals to receive statins overall and less likely to receive statins at guideline-recommended intensity, although different perceptions and beliefs regarding statin therapy, demographics, clinical characteristics, socioeconomic status and lower frequency of care by cardiologists accounted for the differences.

Study Limitations: Researchers didn't assess the reasoning behind clinician decisions to prescribe or not prescribe statin therapy; therefore, it is possible that there could have been contraindications to therapy in both African American and white participants or patient refusal.

(doi:10.1001/jamacardio.2018.1511)

