Study updates global burden of cancer

Bottom Line: Population aging and growth largely fueled an increase in cancer cases between 2006 and 2016, and large disparities continue to exist between countries in cancer incidence, deaths and the disease's associated disability.

Why The Research Is Interesting: An assessment of the impact of cancer over time can help to frame policy discussions, resource allocation and research focus.

What and When: Cancer incidence, mortality and related disability evaluated for 195 countries and territories with a focus on changes in the last decade (2006-2016).

Study Design: This was a systematic analysis.

Authors: Christina Fitzmaurice, M.D., M.P.H., at the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington, Seattle, and coauthors in the Global Burden of Disease Cancer Collaboration

Results:

17.2 million cancer cases worldwide and 8.9 million deaths in 2016

Cancer cases up 28% in 2006-2016; population aging, growth were drivers

Prostate cancer most common cancer for men

Breast cancer most common cancer for women

Limitations: Estimations can vary widely; data collection would be improved through the expansion and creation of vital registration systems, cancer registries, health surveys and other data systems

Study Conclusions: Cancer control planning and implementation, along with strategic investments, are needed to fulfill global commitments for the control of cancer and noncommunicable diseases.

###