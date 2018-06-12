USPSTF recommendation statement on screening for cardiovascular disease risk with ECG

Bottom Line: The U.S. Preventive Services Task Force (USPSTF) recommends against adding screening with electrocardiography (ECG) to standard risk assessment to prevent cardiovascular disease (CVD) events in adults without symptoms at low risk.

Background: The USPSTF routinely makes recommendations about the effectiveness of preventive care services. This latest statement is an update of the 2012 recommendation on screening for coronary heart disease with ECG. Cardiovascular disease, which includes conditions such as coronary heart disease, cerebrovascular disease and peripheral arterial disease, is the most common cause of death among adults in the United States.

