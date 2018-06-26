USPSTF recommendation statement on screening for osteoporosis to prevent fractures

Bottom Line: The U.S. Preventive Services Task Force (USPSTF) recommends screening for osteoporosis with bone measurement testing to prevent osteoporotic fractures in women 65 years and older and in postmenopausal women younger than 65 years at increased risk of osteoporosis.

Background: The USPSTF routinely makes recommendations about the effectiveness of preventive care services. This latest statement is an update of its 2011 recommendation on screening for osteoporosis. By 2020, approximately 12 million individuals in the U.S. older than 50 years are expected to have osteoporosis. Osteoporotic fractures are associated with chronic pain, disability and decreased quality of life.

