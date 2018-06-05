Russian and Georgian universities unite to study properties of solitons

A paper is slated to appear in Advances in Space Research

Vasily Belashov (Kazan Federal University), Elena Belashova (Kazan National Research Technical University), and Oleg Kharshiladze (Tbilisi State University) used Mr. Belashov's recently proposed theory of dynamics of solitons to inquire into conditions under which solitons appear in the solar corona and the Earth's magnetosphere and ionosphere.

Solitons behave more like particles. For instance, they don't create an observable interference pattern but rather "push off" each other. These impulses can be called fundamental structures of the Universe.

Dr. Belashov explains, "We succeeded in mathematically proving the possibility of formation of solitons in plasma and in finding the conditions of their emergence and existence. The results have both fundamental and applied significance - they are important for space navigation computations and safety of space flights."

The authors suppose that their research can be used for other cases, such as solitons in the upper atmosphere and oceans and magnetoelastic solitons in antifferomagnetic materials.

###