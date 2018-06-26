Public Release: 

NASA examines a powerful thunderstorm complex over Oklahoma

NASA/Goddard Space Flight Center

IMAGE

IMAGE: On June 25, GPM's DPR measured rain falling at a rate of greater than 7.4 inches (188 mm) per hour in a few of the powerful storms that were located... view more 

Credit: NASA/JAXA, Hal Pierce

When a powerful complex of thunderstorms affected Oklahoma NASA's Global Precipitation Measurement mission or GPM core satellite analyzed the power of those storms. More storms are expected on June 26.

