Guidelines address self-management of hospitalized diabetes patients

It is important that patients with diabetes be involved in decisions concerning the management of their condition while they are hospitalized. New guidelines published in Diabetic Medicine are meant to improve the inpatient experience and safety for people with diabetes through effective self-management.

The guidelines suggest an approach to providing patient information, the circumstances in which self-management is appropriate, the development of care plans, and the elements needed for effective self-management.

"Hospital clinical staff should be aware that many people with diabetes in hospital wish to self-manage and should ensure this need is met as far as possible," the authors wrote.

