Undergraduate research makes for better science

The BioScience Talks podcast features discussions of topical issues related to the biological sciences.

Improving training in STEM (science, technology, engineering, and math) fields is a major priority, crucial to the nation's economy and international competitiveness. However, to date, research evaluating the effectiveness of STEM training programs and initiatives has often been lacking.

Writing in BioScience, Alan Wilson of Auburn University, Eric Nagy of the Mountain Lake Biological Station at the University of Virginia, and their colleagues present an assessment of the National Science Foundation Research Experiences for Undergraduates (REU) Site programs. They compared the scientific outcomes of demographically matched participants and non-participants and found substantial differences between the two groups. For instance, participants in the REU Site programs were more likely to obtain a STEM PhD and to receive awards, make scientific presentations, and publish the results of their research.

In this episode of BioScience Talks, Wilson and Nagy join us to explain their assessment approach and talk about the REU Site programs at their institutions.

To hear the whole discussion, visit this link for this latest episode of the BioScience Talks podcast.

