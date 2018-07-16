Homology Medicines announces publication of in vivo gene editing data with nuclease-free technology

BEDFORD, Mass., July 16, 2018 - Homology Medicines, Inc., a genetic medicines company, announced today a peer-reviewed publication demonstrating that Homology's technology induces efficient and precise in vivo gene editing. The publication, by senior author Saswati Chatterjee, Ph.D., Department of Surgery, member of the Beckman Research Institute at City of Hope in California, and scientific co-founder of Homology, also highlights the platform's use of homologous recombination, the cells' natural DNA correction pathway, for nuclease-free gene editing.

"This early academic research provided the foundation for our gene therapy and gene editing platform, and we have already translated that discovery into a scalable process to enable the potential development of genetic medicines," said Albert Seymour, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer of Homology Medicines. "We continue to expect to nominate a gene editing development candidate this year and begin a clinical trial of our PKU gene therapy program next year."

The publication in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (PNAS) titled, "Stem Cell-Derived Clade F AAVs Mediate High-Efficiency Homologous Recombination-Based Genome Editing," details the capabilities of the adeno-associated virus vectors originally derived from human hematopoietic stem cells (AAVHSCs):

AAVHSCs Mediated Nuclease-Free In Vivo Gene Editing

Efficient in vivo gene editing was observed following a single intravenous (IV) injection of an AAVHSC15 editing vector targeting a murine safe harbor locus. The editing vector contained a promoterless luciferase cDNA flanked by homology arms specific to the murine locus. After IV injection, whole-body imaging demonstrated luciferase expression persisting throughout the 63-day study and in a longer term 112-day study. In comparison, the editing vector without homology arms showed no luciferase expression, and a non-Clade F AAV8 editing vector showed limited expression. Organ-specific luciferase expression revealed highest levels in the liver, followed by muscle, as well as heart, lungs, kidneys and brain.

In Vivo Editing was Precise, On-Target and Confirmed at Molecular Level

In vivo gene editing was shown to be precise and on-target using linear amplification PCR, a method to confirm DNA insertion at the targeted location. The studies demonstrated accurate insertion of the luciferase construct into the safe harbor locus with no on-target insertion/deletion (indel) mutations or inverted terminal repeats (ITRs). Targeted insertion was further confirmed using Southern blot analysis.

In Vitro Nuclease-Free Editing was On-Target, Precise and Confirmed at Molecular Level

AAVHSC vectors induced green fluorescent protein (GFP) expression in multiple human cell types, including primary human CD34+ hematopoietic stem cells. AAVHSC editing vectors packaged with homology arms and a promoterless GFP construct demonstrated a higher percentage of cells expressing GFP compared to non-Clade F vectors. Molecular characterization of in vitro gene editing with AAVHSC vectors was shown to be on-target and precise, with no evidence of sequence alterations, indel mutations or ITR insertion using a targeted integration assay and confirmed by next-generation sequencing.

AAVHSC Gene Editing was Mediated by Homologous Recombination

AAVHSC editing vectors were tested in multiple human cell lines with mutations in key DNA repair-responsible genes and showed GFP expression in all except those deficient in BRCA2, an essential mediator of homologous recombination.

