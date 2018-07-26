5 percent sodium fluoride varnish trial: 18-month results

Alexandria, Va., USA - At the 96th General Session of the International Association for Dental Research (IADR), held in conjunction with the IADR Pan European Regional (PER) Congress, Shiqian Gao, University of Hong Kong, SAR China, gave an oral presentation titled "Silver Nitrate With Sodium Fluoride for Caries Arrest: 18-month Results." The IADR/PER General Session & Exhibition is in London, England at the ExCeL London Convention Center from July 25-28, 2018.

Goa and co-authors aimed to compare different solutions to reduce cavitated dental caries among preschool children. Otherwise healthy three-year-old children with active dentine caries were randomly allocated into two groups, one group received semi-annual application of 25% silver nitrate solution followed by 5% sodium fluoride varnish. The other group received semi-annual application of 38% silver diamine fluoride solution followed by a placebo varnish.

Caries experience and visual plaque index were recorded at baseline and follow-up examinations. Goa found that semi-annual application of 25% silver nitrate followed by 5% sodium fluoride varnish is not considerably less effective than 38% silver diamine fluoride in arresting dentine caries among preschool children over an 18-month period.

###

This research was presented at part of the Keynote Address: Pediatric Oral Health Research oral session that took place on Thursday, July 26 from 2:15 p.m. - 3:45 p.m. at the ExCeL London Convention Center in London, England.

About the International Association for Dental Research