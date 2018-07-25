Alexandria, Va., USA - At the 96th General Session of the International Association for Dental Research (IADR), held in conjunction with the IADR Pan European Regional (PER) Congress, Paula Moynihan, Newcastle University, England, gave an oral presentation titled "Relationship Between Amount and Frequency of Sugars Intake by Children." The IADR/PER General Session & Exhibition is in London, England at the ExCeL London Convention Center from July 25-28, 2018.

Reducing both the amount and frequency of sugar intake is a significant topic in dentistry. Data from the 1980s indicated a strong correlation between amount and frequency of sugars intake, meaning reducing frequency would result in a reduction in amount. However, since then dietary lifestyle has changed considerably. Moynihan and co-authors sought to determine if an association between amount and frequency of sugars intake still exists and if reduction in the amount of sugars intake is associated with a reduction in intake frequency.

Existing dietary data as part of Public Health England's Sugar Smart Campaign was used to assess the amount of total sugars and free sugars intake and the frequency of consumption. Correlations between amount and frequency were determined. Linear regression was use to determine if a change in frequency of sugars was a predictor of change in the amount of sugar intake.

Moynihan and co-authors found that a strong relationship existed between the amount and frequency of sugars intake in modern diets. Reducing frequency of sugars consumption is likely to reduce amount consumed.

This research was presented as part of the Keynote Address; Different Impacts on Masticatory Function oral session that took place on Wednesday, July 25 from 1:30 p.m. - 3 p.m. at the ExCeL London Convention Center in London, England.

