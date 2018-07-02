Are hopes, plans for future associated with lower odds of perpetrating weapon-related violence?

Bottom Line: Hopes and plans for the future were associated with lower odds of perpetrating weapon-related violence in a new study based on survey data from predominantly black/African American male youths in low-resource neighborhoods in Pittsburgh who were enrolled in a violence prevention trial.

Authors: Alison J. Culyba, M.D., Ph.D., M.P.H., of the Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh of UPMC, University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine, Pennsylvania, and coauthors

To Learn More: The full study is available on the For The Media website.

(doi:10.1001/jamapediatrics.2018.1315)

Editor's Note: The article contains funding/support disclosures.

