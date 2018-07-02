Did public education campaign improve patient response to TIA, minor stroke?

Bottom Line: A study of more than 2,200 patients in the United Kingdom examined the association of a public education campaign with delays and failure to seek medical attention after a minor stroke or transient ischemic attack (TIA). The risk of major stroke is high after a TIA or minor stroke. Quick medical attention can substantially reduce that risk but patients often fail to recognize or act on their symptoms.

Authors: Peter M. Rothwell, M.D., Ph.D., F.R.C.P., of John Radcliffe Hospital, University of Oxford, United Kingdom, and coauthors

To Learn More: The full study is available on the For The Media website.

(doi:10.1001/jamaneurol.2018.1603)

Editor's Note: The article contains funding/support disclosures. Please see the article for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, financial disclosures, funding and support, etc.

