Fetal folic acid exposure through population-wide fortification of grains and brain development

Bottom Line: Two decades ago, the U.S. government mandated grain products be enriched with folic acid to increase fetal exposure to reduce birth defects. This study examines whether increased fetal exposure to folic acid because of the mandated fortification of grains is associated changes in postnatal brain development, as measured by cortical thickness on magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scans, and psychiatric risk in youth. MRIs from three groups of young people ages 8 to 18 were evaluated.

Authors: Joshua L. Roffman, M.D., M.M.Sc., of Massachusetts General Hospital, Harvard Medical School, Boston, and coauthors

(doi:10.1001/ jamapsychiatry.2018.1381)

The article includes conflict of interest and funding/support disclosures.

