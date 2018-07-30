How do young people feel about guns, gun regulation in US?

Bottom Line: National polls track adult opinions about guns and gun regulation but how do young feel about that? A new research letter describes youth opinions on guns and gun regulation that were drawn from themes in text message survey responses. The majority of the 772 survey respondents were white females with an average age of 18. Most survey respondents reported the belief that gun control laws could help reduce mass shootings.

