How is opioid use associated with health, other substance use, involvement in criminal justice system?

Bottom Line: A public health approach to address the opioid epidemic in the United States needs to understand the populations of people affected, including their health, other substance use and any involvement they may have with the criminal justice system. This study examined that using data from the 2015-2016 National Survey on Drug Use and Health. Researchers found people who reported any level of opioid use were more likely than those who reported no opioid use to have physical and mental health conditions, other substance use, and involvement in the criminal justice system that increased with the intensity of opioid use.

Authors: Tyler N.A. Winkelman, M.D., M.Sc., of Hennepin Healthcare, Minneapolis, Minnesota, and coauthors

To Learn More: The full study is available on the For The Media website.

(doi:10.1001/jamanetworkopen.2018.0558)

Editor's Note: The article contains conflict of interest and funding/support disclosures. Please see the article for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, financial disclosures, funding and support, etc.

###

About JAMA Network Open: JAMA Network Open is the new online-only open access general medical journal from the JAMA Network. Every Friday, the journal publishes peer-reviewed clinical research and commentary in more than 40 medical and health subject areas. Every article is free online from the day of publication.