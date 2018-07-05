High rate of nearsightedness among children in China

Bottom Line: Nearsightedness (myopia) is a leading cause of visual impairment worldwide. A new study of about 4,700 Chinese schoolchildren suggests the rate of nearsightedness may be 20 percent to 30 percent each year from first grade onward. If such a frequency is confirmed with further testing, researchers suggest interventions to reduce the onset of nearsightedness, such as increasing the time spent outdoors, should be initiated in primary schools.

Authors: Mingguang He, M.D., Ph.D., Sun Yat-sen University, Guangzhou, China, and coauthors

