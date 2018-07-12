Is risk for inner ear disorders higher in people with history of migraines?

Bottom Line: A study of health insurance claims data from Taiwan suggests there may be increased risk of inner ear disorders, especially ringing in the ears, among patients with a history of migraines than those without.

Authors: Juen-Haur Hwang, M.D., Ph.D., Yi-Chun Chen, M.D., Tzu Chi University, Hualien, Taiwan, and Jen-Tsung Lai, M.D., Kuang-Tien General Hospital, Shalu, Taichung, Taiwan, and coauthors

Related material: The commentary, "The Role of Migraine in Hearing and Balance Symptoms," by Harrison W. Lin, M.D. and Hamid R. Djalilian, M.D., of the University of California, Irvine, is also available on the For The Media website .

(doi:10.1001/jamaoto.2018.0939)

