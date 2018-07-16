Pattern of association between toddler self-regulation, kindergarten obesity risk

Bottom Line: Obesity is among the long-term adult health consequences associated with poor self-regulation during childhood. This study of a nationally representative group of U.S. children suggests the pattern of an association between levels of toddler self-regulation and risk for obesity at kindergarten age differs between boys and girls. This observational study suggests the frequency of obesity was lower among boys with the most self-regulation but, among girls, obesity was highest among those with the most and the least self-regulation. More research is needed to replicate these findings but they may be a clue about different results for boys and girl in efforts to prevent obesity by improving childhood self-regulation.

Authors: Sarah E. Anderson, Ph.D., of Ohio State University, Columbus, and coauthors

To Learn More: The full study is available on the For The Media website.

(doi:10.1001/jamapediatrics.2018.0413)

Editor's Note: The article contains funding/support disclosures. Please see the article for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, financial disclosures, funding and support, etc.

