Risk of later death after donor blood, marrow transplant in childhood

Bottom Line: Patients who had donor blood or marrow transplants during childhood continue to be at increased risk of premature death even years after the procedure compared with the general population, although the rate of later death among these transplant patients has decreased over the last three decades. This observational study used data on cause of death for almost 1,400 individuals who lived two years or more after undergoing a donor transplant in childhood between 1974 and 2010. Leading causes of death were infection and chronic graft-vs-host disease, patients' primary disease and subsequent cancers.

Authors: Smita Bhatia, M.D., M.P.H., of the University of Alabama at Birmingham, and coauthors

To Learn More: The full study is available on the For The Media website.

(doi:10.1001/jamaoncol.2018.2453)

Editor's Note: The article contains funding/support disclosures. Please see the article for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, financial disclosures, funding and support, etc.

