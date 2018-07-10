Two new USPSTF recommendation statements

Bottom Line: In two new statements, the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force (USPSTF) concludes current evidence is insufficient to make recommendations assessing cardiovascular disease (CVD) risk with certain nontraditional risk factors and screening for peripheral artery disease (PAD) and CVD risk with the ankle-brachial index (ABI).

What: In the first statement, evidence is insufficient to make a recommendation regarding screening for PAD and CVD risk with the ABI in asymptomatic adults.

What: In the second statement, evidence is insufficient to make a recommendation regarding adding the nontraditional risk factors of the ABI, high-sensitivity C-reactive protein (hsCRP) level, and coronary artery calcium (CAC) score to traditional risk assessments for CVD in asymptomatic adults to prevent CVD events.

