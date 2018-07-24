Updated recommendations for treating, preventing HIV infection

Bottom Line: A volunteer panel of experts in HIV research and patient care evaluated new data and treatments to update recommendations from the International Antiviral Society-USA for the use of antiretroviral drugs in this special communication article. The updated recommendations encompass initiating therapy, monitoring individuals starting therapy, changing regimens and preventing HIV infection for individuals at risk. Advances in the prevention and treatment of HIV continue to improve clinical management and outcomes for patients with HIV and those at risk. A two-part podcast on the history of AIDS accompanies this article, as well as other related articles listed below.

Authors: Michael S. Saag, M.D., University of Alabama at Birmingham, and coauthors

(doi:10.1001/jama.2018.8431)

