What is association of infant sleep, early introduction of solid foods?

Bottom Line: Infants waking during the night is a reason some British mothers introduce solid foods earlier than recommended by the British government, which advises exclusive breastfeeding for about six months. A secondary analysis of a randomized clinical trial that included infants from England and Wales looked at whether the early introduction of solid foods was associated with influences on infant sleep. Study results suggest small but significant improvements in infant sleep were associated with the group of infants whose mothers were encouraged to continue breastfeeding during the early introduction of some solid foods.

Authors: Gideon Lack, M.B., B.Ch., of King's College London, England, and coauthors

(doi:10.1001/jamapediatrics.2018.0739)

Editor's Note: The article contains funding/support disclosures. Please see the article for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, financial disclosures, funding and support, etc.

