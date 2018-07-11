What is the association between asthma and atrial fibrillation risk?

Bottom Line: Researchers report moderately increased risks for atrial fibrillation (AF), an irregular and often rapid heart rate, in adults with asthma and a lack of asthma control in a study that included about 54,000 individuals in Norway, although underlying causes for the association still need to be understood.
Authors: Aivaras Cepelis, M.Sci., Norwegian University of Science and Technology, Trondheim, Norway, and coauthors
To Learn More: The full study is available on the For The Media website.
(doi:10.1001/jamacardio.2018.1901)
Editor's Note: Please see the article for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, financial disclosures, funding and support, etc.
