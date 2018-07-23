What midlife risk factors are associated with late onset of epilepsy?

Bottom Line: Potentially changeable lifestyle and vascular risk factors in midlife were associated with onset later in life of epilepsy, a neurological disorder with higher risk in older age. This observational study used data from a large, biracial group of people followed for more than 25 years. Hypertension, diabetes, smoking, apolipoprotein E ?4 allele status (variant of a gene associated with increased risk of developing Alzheimer disease), stroke and dementia were associated with increased risk of epilepsy. More physical activity and moderate alcohol intake were associated with lower risk.

Authors: Emily L. Johnson, M.D., of Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, Baltimore, Maryland, and coauthors

(doi:10.1001/jamaneurol.2018.1935)

