What were consequences of 2013 measles outbreak in New York?

Bottom Line: A new report describes the public health impact of a 2013 measles outbreak in New York when an unvaccinated adolescent returned to the city infectious with measles after visiting London, United Kingdom. Between March and June 2013, 58 people in New York City were identified as having measles, most of whom were unvaccinated because of parental refusal or intentional delay, and more than 3,300 exposed contacts were identified. The New York City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene spent almost $395,000 and more than 10,000 personnel hours responding to and controlling the outbreak.

Authors: Jennifer B. Rosen, M.D., of the New York City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene, New York, and coauthors

(doi:10.1001/jamapediatrics.2018.1024)

Editor's Note: The article contains funding/support disclosures. Please see the article for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, financial disclosures, funding and support, etc.

