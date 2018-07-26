Stent retriever thrombectomy effective for longer window after stroke

Study shows larger window of time for patients to receive care; offers new hope for more patients

A new study shows promising real-world outcomes for patients receiving a stent retriever thrombectomy six hours after they experience an acute ischemic stroke (AIS). The study was presented today at the Society of NeuroInterventional Surgery's (SNIS) 15th Annual Meeting.

Real-World Stent Retriever Thrombectomy for Acute Ischemic Stroke Beyond 6 Hours of Onset: Analysis of the Combined NASA and TRACK Registries evaluates the real-world outcomes of patients who receive care six hours after experiencing a stroke and proves that similar results seen in randomized trials can be replicated in everyday practice.

"The study's results are promising because it shows us that a wider range of patients are eligible for endovascular therapy," said Dr. Maxim Mokin, lead author of the study and a neurointerventionalist at Tampa General Hospital. "Patients who may not fit the criteria of randomized clinical trials or current guidelines can still experience positive outcomes with a thrombectomy."

The study analyzed 830 patients with AIS from two large real-world clinical registries. Of this group, 32.7 percent (271 patients) underwent a thrombectomy six hours after stroke onset. Both groups of patients had similar thrombectomy approaches using the Solitaire or Trevo stent retrievers. The study showed the following rates of successful recanalization in patients: 79.4 percent between zero and six hours after having a stroke, 75.6 percent between six and 16 hours after having a stroke, and 85 percent between 16 and 24 hours after having a stroke.

